China’s government launches a campaign against medical corruption

For all of these reasons, the shock-and-awe campaign is likely to be popular with the public. But it may have “unintended and undesirable consequences", says Yanzhong Huang of the Council on Foreign Relations, a think-tank in New York. If the government is overzealous, it could disrupt normal, honest activity. Academic meetings and technical training offered by companies selling drugs or equipment do not always lead to corrupt deals. Mr Huang worries that doctors in clinical settings may be reluctant to order necessary procedures for fear that they will be accused of inflating fees. The state, apparently, shares some of these concerns. On September 9th a senior health official said that the hunt for bad apples should not deter the good ones from doing things they need to do.