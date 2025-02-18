China’s love affair with luxury has cooled
Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Feb 2025, 03:24 PM IST
SummaryA sluggish economy, an austere political mood and the feeling among some consumers that pricey brands are passé have combined to end the boom that propelled the industry in recent years.
SHANGHAI—Xie Weina used to buy luxury bags that cost $1,500 or more every couple of months. Last year, instead of bags, she spent about $2,800 on a gym membership and Pilates lessons.
