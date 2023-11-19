China’s Problem With Unfinished Homes Keeps Getting Bigger

There isn’t an official tally of unfinished homes, but five of the country’s largest developers that have failed to pay their offshore debt had about $266 billion in total contract liabilities as of June—a rough proxy for the value of homes they sold but have yet to deliver. That includes around $83 billion in contract liabilities at the property giant Country Garden, which defaulted on its international debt in October. The developer said recently that it has delivered about 460,000 apartment units so far this year.