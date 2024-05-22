Chinese business group warns of tariff increases on car imports
SummaryA Chinese business group warned of possible tariff increases on car imports in retaliation for moves by the U.S. and European Union on Chinese electric vehicles, as trade tensions escalate between China and the West.
A Chinese business group warned of possible tariff increases on car imports in retaliation for moves taken by the U.S. and European Union on Chinese electric vehicles, as trade tensions escalate between China and the West.