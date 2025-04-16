Chinese cars are taking over the global south
The Economist 6 min read 16 Apr 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Summary
- Petrol engines, not batteries, are powering their growth
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“Styling, build quality and polish" were “frankly lacklustre". The review in Car and Driver, a respected motoring publication, of a vehicle made by BYD on display at the Detroit Motor Show in 2009 was hardly encouraging for a car that its Chinese manufacturer hoped to start exporting to America in a few years.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less