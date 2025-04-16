Chinese cars are taking over the global south

“Styling, build quality and polish" were “frankly lacklustre". The review in Car and Driver, a respected motoring publication, of a vehicle made by BYD on display at the Detroit Motor Show in 2009 was hardly encouraging for a car that its Chinese manufacturer hoped to start exporting to America in a few years.

Since then the global automotive industry has been overhauled. China has taken a decisive lead as the world’s biggest manufacturer of cars. Despite its unpromising start, BYD has surpassed Tesla as the world’s largest maker of fully electric vehicles (EVs) by volume (and is far ahead when plug-in hybrids are included). The company has assisted in wresting China’s car market from once-dominant foreign competitors. At the same time, it and other Chinese firms such as Chery, Geely and SAIC have turned their country into the world’s top exporter of vehicles, speeding ahead of Germany and Japan.

China’s carmakers now aspire to overthrow Volkswagen and Toyota at the pinnacle of the global car industry, says Pedro Pacheco of Gartner, a consultancy. Further expanding exports is central to that. The number of cars shipped abroad from China reached 4.7m last year, triple the amount three years earlier, according to Citigroup (around a third of these came from multinational brands with factories in the country). The surge is set to continue—in 2030 the bank reckons sales abroad will hit 7.3m.

That has led to much consternation among incumbent carmakers, with particular attention paid to the growing number of Chinese EVs on European roads. Yet the bulk of China’s car exports—nearly three-quarters last year—are powered by internal-combustion engines (ICEs). And most are aimed neither at western Europe nor America, but at the rest of the world.

Car-carrying vessels are departing China’s ports in ever greater numbers in part because the domestic market, where 23m passenger vehicles were sold last year, is neither as fast-growing nor as profitable as in the past. Chinese consumers once opted mostly for foreign brands, but these days domestic carmakers account for around three-fifths of sales in the country. As Harald Hendrikse of Citigroup notes, at home “the Chinese have won".

Victory has come at a price, however. Creating a homegrown EV industry using subsidies and other government inducements has resulted in severe overcapacity. Chinese factories could perhaps turn out nearly 45m cars a year, equivalent to around half of all global sales, yet they operate at only 60% of that capacity, according to Bernstein, a broker. Oversupply has led to a vicious price war. Seeking an alternative outlet, Chinese carmakers have turned abroad. BYD, Geely and Great Wall have said that margins are five to ten percentage points higher on sales overseas.

As the incentive to export strengthens, however, the opportunities to do so are diminishing. Last year the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs to combat what it regards as unfair subsidies. Chinese brands’ share of EV sales in Europe grew from around 4% in 2021 to 10% in 2024, but may now climb to only 11% by 2030, according to Schmidt Automotive Research, a consultancy. If that door is slightly ajar, others are firmly shut. Tariffs of 100% imposed during Joe Biden’s presidency in effect bar Chinese EVs from America (a further levy of 10% on Chinese goods recently imposed by Donald Trump will not have much additional impact). Fierce loyalty to domestic brands in Japan and South Korea and rocky diplomatic relations with India have kept Chinese carmakers at bay in those countries.

Undeterred, these firms have shifted their focus to countries in South-East Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and even Africa. Although each is relatively small, taken together they account for 20m sales or more. Most are fast-growing, unlike rich countries or China, and do not have a big domestic industry that would lobby for protection. Emissions and other regulations are also not as strict, notes Felipe Munoz of JATO, another consultancy.

Opportunism has played a role in this. A shortage of chips during the pandemic prompted Western carmakers to concentrate on their priciest and most profitable vehicles in their biggest markets, rather than cheaper models better suited to developing countries. That left a gap for China to fill. Western sanctions helped, too. The biggest importer of Chinese cars is Russia. When Western carmakers pulled out after its invasion of Ukraine, the share of Chinese brands surged, from 9% in 2021 to 61% in 2023, according to Rhodium Group, one more consultancy. Sales of ice vehicles made up most of these. Russia, which has a car industry of its own, is not thrilled. In 2024 it introduced a hefty “recycling fee" on imported cars, in essence a tariff, to stall China’s advance.

Chinese carmakers are powering ahead elsewhere. They now have 8% of the market in the Middle East and Africa, 6% in South America and 4% in South-East Asia, according to Bernstein, up from almost nothing a few years ago. The take-up rate of EVs in these countries is lower than in rich ones, and most of the cars Chinese firms sell are ICE models. But, having established themselves, their long-term aim is to electrify these markets, which legacy carmakers still regard as their ICE fiefs.

Already EVs are picking up speed in some unlikely places. In Latin America they now make up 6% of total sales, having doubled in 2024, according to BloombergNEF, a research firm. In Brazil, the world’s sixth-largest car market, it is nearly 7%, with nine out of ten EVs coming from Chinese brands. In Mexico EVs have hit 8% and in Thailand some 15% (by comparison, in America the share is 8%). The surge is set to continue. Overall, EVs will account for more than three-quarters of Chinese car exports in 2030, up from about a quarter in 2023, according to Citi.

Chinese carmakers will not only ship from home. They want to establish footholds by building factories abroad, to sidestep tariffs, avoid shipping costs and keep close to customers. BYD is in the vanguard. It is making vehicles in Thailand and Uzbekistan, with plants in Brazil, Hungary, Indonesia, Turkey and perhaps Mexico to follow. Others including Chery, Changan, Great Wall and SAIC all have overseas factories in operation or under construction. Chinese firms are expected to manufacture 2.5m cars abroad by 2030, according to Citi, about half in Europe and the rest in the developing world.

Some planned overseas factories may not materialise. There are suggestions that China’s government will force firms to slow foreign investment to keep facilities at home busy, as well as to protect Chinese technology from prying eyes. Even so, Rhodium calculates that if China’s carmakers get to 80% of their planned production in South America by 2027 they could win up to 15% of the market with locally made vehicles alone.

China’s carmakers are transforming into global enterprises by stealing business from incumbents in places they had taken for granted. That means a growing headache for Japanese and South Korean firms in Asia and the Middle East, as well as Western carmakers such as VW, General Motors and Stellantis (whose largest shareholder, Exor, is a part-owner of The Economist’s parent company) in South America. If Chinese competition abroad causes legacy firms to concentrate on protected markets like America and Europe, competitive pressure will increase there, too.

Building brands, signing on dealers and setting up service networks in smaller markets, even if it starts with ICE cars, will embed Chinese firms in these places. Elsewhere, it will be hard to distract car buyers from the allure of Chinese vehicles indefinitely. AutoExpress, a British motoring magazine, praises the BYD Seal, an electric saloon launched in Europe in 2024, for its “handsome, aerodynamic body and big power", calling it a “very serious car". How times have changed.

