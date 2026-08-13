Chinese carmakers’ global ambitions may spell business for Indian suppliers

India's largest auto parts maker, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL), sees a fresh growth opportunity in the expansion of Chinese automakers beyond mainland China, after Sona Comstar identified the trend as a key business opportunity.
Motherson's management told Mint that while the company's business inside China has been majorly with non-Chinese carmakers, it is well positioned to support Chinese companies as they establish factories in markets such as Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America.