Chinese EV-makers are leaving Western rivals in the dust
Summary
- They have shone at Beijing’s car jamboree
To gird yourself for Auto China 2024, a nine-day motor show which ends on May 4th in Beijing, get there by car. On the opening day, navigating the human traffic eager to glimpse the mechanical marvels on display required the same tenacity as negotiating the Chinese capital’s gridlocked roads. Helpfully, the ride to the venue is also useful preparation for understanding the intense competition gripping China’s car industry—which the jamboree itself further underscores.