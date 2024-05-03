Chinese EV-makers are leaving Western rivals in the dust

Western firms that rely on China for a big slug of revenues and profits are desperate to catch up. On the eve of the show Volkswagen, whose mass-market VW brand was last year surpassed as China’s most popular by BYD, a local rival, unveiled a new China strategy. The German giant wants to bring new EVs to market 30% more quickly and 40% more cheaply. But its plan relies on working with local partners such as Xpeng, an all-electric startup. On April 28th Elon Musk, boss of Tesla, turned up in Beijing to sign a deal with Baidu to acquire its mapping data. The deal is meant to allow the American EV pioneer to make its self-driving system available in China, and lure back tech-obsessed Chinese buyers who are shunning Teslas in favour of cleverer, cheaper local alternatives.