Chinese firms are expanding in South-East Asia

Chinese entrepreneurs across South-East Asia sum up their desire to go abroad with one word: juan. This abbreviation comes from neijuan or “involution", a term used to describe how extra input no longer yields more output. Entrepreneurs born in the 1980s and 1990s say that no matter how hard they work, they will not be rewarded with a better quality of life in China. One result of the country’s enormous population is that extreme levels of competition make it almost impossible to stay at the top of one’s field, especially as Chinese consumers become more demanding.