Chinese motors instead of Chinese magnets? Yes, but there's a problem
Ayaan Kartik , Nehal Chaliawala 4 min read 07 Jul 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
Desperate automakers are looking to import fully made Chinese motors. But they attract a higher duty, and may disqualify from them subsidy schemes. What's the solution?
Key Takeaways
- Automakers seek lower import duties on motors to avoid price hikes. China's export ban on magnets threatens Indian auto production. Automakers request easier local content norms for production incentives. Increased motor import costs will likely be passed to consumers. India's dependence on China for EV motors poses strategic risks.
