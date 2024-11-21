Chinese overcapacity is crushing the global steel industry

The backlash is not confined to rich countries. These days most of China’s steel exports go to the developing world, which accounted for nine of the top ten foreign destinations for its steel in 2023 (see chart 2). Unlike in the rich world, demand for the metal is roaring in much of the global south. India’s steel consumption, for instance, is expected to grow by 8% this year and at a similar rate next year thanks to a boom in infrastructure investment, according to the World Steel Association, an industry group. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China’s global infrastructure bonanza, has helped its steelmakers expand their global reach. Chinese construction companies building ports and laying railways in poorer countries have done so largely with Chinese steel.