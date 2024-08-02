Chinese solar farms are crowding out much-needed crops
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Aug 2024, 09:59 AM IST
SummaryThe rapid expansion of China’s solar-power capacity is colliding with Xi Jinping’s goal of ensuring China can feed itself.
China installed more solar-power capacity last year than the U.S. has built in its history. Now Beijing is worried that the push may have gone too far in some places as solar farms encroach on cropland, undermining leader Xi Jinping’s goal of ensuring China can feed itself.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less