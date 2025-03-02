Industry
Chip wars: As geopolitics change, India needs this crucial ‘transfer’ to work her way up
howindialives.com 7 min read 02 Mar 2025, 06:09 PM IST
- Many countries have aggressively subsidized and promoted chip manufacturing. But countries such as South Korea, Japan and Taiwan also had to rely on a crucial link to succeed. How is India placed?
New Delhi: When the government announced the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductors in 2021, with an outlay of around $10 billion, it was perhaps fitting that it was the largest of all schemes to promote hi-tech manufacturing in India announced by the government. The world over, governments love semiconductors, as a target for industrial policy.
