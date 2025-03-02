Notwithstanding attempts by the US to ‘re-shore’, much of the global semiconductor manufacturing industry is concentrated in Asia. This is partly due to the fact that end-users of these chips—manufacturing units that assemble them into computers, phones, television sets—are also located in Asia, especially China. But as Bown and Wang point out: “The increasing concentration of manufacturing in Asia was not due to only market forces: foreign industrial policy continued to play a role." They quote the Semiconductor Industry Association as estimating that it was 30% more expensive to set up a fab in the US as compared with Taiwan or South Korea, with the differential rising to 50% in the case of China. Further, around 40-70% of that cost differential was due to subsidies.