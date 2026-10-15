Mint Explainer| How chipflation is playing spoilsport for consumers

The global semiconductor market is seeing an unusual surge in prices. Galloping AI demand, tight supplies of memory chips, and capacity shifts toward high-bandwidth memory are pushing up costs for smartphones, laptops and servers, leading to a chipflation. How long will it last? Mint explains.
Why are memory chip prices rising?
Semiconductor prices are soaring as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom has created an insatiable appetite for data center infrastructure, a large consumer of high-end chips. Major global suppliers, including Samsung, Micron and SK Hynix, have diverted standard wafer production capacity toward high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and enterprise SSDs or solid state devices, for storage.