Christmas, New Year biz for restaurants in virus’ shadow

This is clearly a setback for the industry when it was recovering, he said. “Brands such as ours have scaled to 120% of pre-covid numbers and are just on the brink of revival, as an industry. However, this is a looming threat. We’ve already been battered by two waves; and a third wave was unexpected. But this is a global threat and we all have to give priority to health and safety. Economy’s well-being depends on us being well, “ he said.