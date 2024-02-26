Cigarettes are losing their hold on the nicotine fix
SummaryConsumers have more nicotine alternatives than ever and they’re making the switch faster than expected, putting fresh pressure on tobacco giants.
Pretty soon, Americans who crave a nicotine hit will be more likely to reach for a vape or an oral nicotine pouch than a cigarette. Few tobacco companies look ready for this milestone.
