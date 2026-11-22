NEW DELHI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has proposed a sweeping set of financial sector reforms to help India build the capacity to fund a $26.5 trillion economy by 2047. The recommendations span banking, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), capital markets, insurance and financial technology, and include a permanent liquidity window for well-governed NBFCs, changes to priority sector lending norms and wider institutional access to corporate bonds.

The recommendations come as the government reviews the financial sector through the High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat, set up following its announcement in the Union Budget for 2026-27. The six-month exercise will examine the long-term capital needs of banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and NBFCs, review priority sector lending and chart a roadmap for artificial intelligence and digital adoption.

CII's analysis estimates that a $26.5 trillion economy by 2047 would require financial assets of nearly $106 trillion, against about $7 trillion currently. Banking assets would need to grow 3-3.5 percentage points faster than nominal gross domestic product (GDP), raising the bank assets-to-GDP ratio from around 1.0 times to 1.5 times.

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“The task now is to build a system that can finance an economy several times its present size by 2047. That requires deeper and longer-tenor pools of capital, credit that reaches the sectors that will drive growth, and regulation that keeps pace with how finance is delivered,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII.

Strengthening NBFCs CII has proposed a permanent, rule-based liquidity and refinancing window for well-governed NBFCs, which account for about 23% of credit but source nearly 45% of their borrowings from banks. Access would depend on compliance, collateral standards and eligibility criteria, helping prevent market stress and rollover pressures from constraining credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail borrowers.

It has also sought parity with other regulated lenders in recovery mechanisms, including lowering the NBFC threshold under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act from ₹20 lakh to ₹1 lakh, matching the limit for banks and housing finance companies.

Other proposals include access for regulated NBFCs to debt recovery tribunals, the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits subject to safeguards, and central fraud registries with reciprocal data-sharing obligations.

Reworking priority sector lending On priority sector lending, CII has proposed raising the renewable energy loan limit from ₹35 crore to ₹80-100 crore per borrower to cover medium-sized projects, and including circular economy activities such as recycling and battery reuse.

It has also called for aligning sub-targets for small and marginal farmers with assessed credit demand, reviewing priority sector categories every three to five years, and replacing the 2% cap on incremental export credit with a dedicated export sub-target. Eligibility should also extend to factoring, export receivables and supply-chain finance, it said.

With the MSME credit gap estimated at ₹25-30 trillion, CII has proposed making insurance against fire, floods, machinery breakdown and business interruption a standard feature of government-guaranteed MSME loans to reduce non-performing asset risks and guarantee invocation.

Deepening capital markets and insurance To widen the corporate bond investor base, CII has proposed calibrated exposure for pension funds, insurers and provident funds to securities rated below AA and to longer-tenor instruments. India's corporate bond market accounts for around 15% of GDP, against 36% in China and more than 80% in South Korea, according to its analysis.

Other proposals include extending the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund to below-investment-grade securities with defined activation triggers, allowing target maturity funds across AA, A and BBB ratings, and setting up a credit enhancement institution for smaller and lower-rated issuers outside infrastructure, including NBFCs.

In insurance, CII has recommended zero-rating individual health and life policies under the goods and services tax regime, rather than exempting them, to allow insurers to claim input tax credit. It has also sought alignment of insurers' tax computation with IRDAI-prescribed reserves as the sector moves towards Ind AS.

A proposed national catastrophe and climate risk pool would combine mandatory cession by primary insurers, catastrophe bonds issued through GIFT International Financial Services Centre, a sovereign reinsurance backstop and parametric insurance for climate events.

CII has also called for calibrated increases in investment limits for insurers, banks and financial institutions in alternative investment funds (AIFs), while opening participation to mutual funds, pension funds and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation.

Digital and institutional reforms On digital financial infrastructure, CII has proposed extending the Account Aggregator framework to public databases, including land records, e-Mandi transactions, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act records and ration card data, subject to consent safeguards.

It has also recommended raising the voting rights cap in private sector banks from 26% to up to 49%, with governance safeguards, to align voting rights with economic ownership. Separately, it has called for early approval of the proposal to raise the foreign investment limit in public sector banks from 20% to 49%.