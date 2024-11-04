Industry
Cinema Day can drive movie ticket sales, but strategy unviable in long term
SummaryDwindling footfalls in recent years have prompted theatre chains to announce a string of Cinema Day-like occasions to lure audiences with tickets priced as low as ₹99. But such initiatives may not be enough for theatre chains to sustain demand, experts said.
Dwindling footfalls in recent years, in part due to steep ticket prices, have prompted theatre chains to announce a string of Cinema Day-like occasions to lure audiences with tickets priced as low as ₹99.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more