Cinema Day can drive movie ticket sales, but strategy unviable in long term

“In the current scenario when streaming offers a plethora of options, non-event films have struggled to open at the box office, and the share of big-ticket blockbusters continues to go up. However, Cinema Day creates a mini-event of its own where the pitch is the ticket price ( ₹99) and not the title (and its credentials) itself. All titles running, including holdover releases, become a part of this collective event," media consulting firm Ormax said in a blogpost recently. It added that Cinema Days can provide spikes through event-ization but they are not habit-forming as an idea and hence hold limited strategic value. This limits their potential towards the growth of the Hindi box office, both in the short and long run.