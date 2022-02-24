Cinemas ready for box office clash with big films

While single screens in the Hindi heartland are confident of the draw of Sanjay Leela Bhansali known for hits like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, critics argue the Alia Bhatt-starrer appears to be more niche and experimental film for a mass-market audiences. It will also have to compete with Valimai that is expecting huge draw for its dubbed Hindi version thanks to large-scale action besides the fact that it is likely to dominate most of south India, with early shows in Tamil Nadu and Kerala already sold out.