Classic TV shows draw audiences old and young on streaming platforms

Classic TV shows—both Indian and foreign—that aired during the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s, showcasing goofy charm, daily struggles as well as aspirations, continue to draw audiences on streaming platforms.

While the primary audience for all-time favourites such as FRIENDS and Seinfeld or closer home, Karamchand, Shriman Shrimati, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Humlog, Malgudi Days and Bharat Ek Khoj, are the older audiences who are familiar with the originals, these cult classics are now also getting discovered by younger viewers who have heard of them over the years, experts and entertainment industry executives said.

The nostalgic value associated with timeless TV serial dramas and situational comedies, or sitcoms, makes them a key asset for syndication and acquisition, similar to hit movies, they said.

AVoD model in India has seen remarkable growth "Over the years, the AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) model in India has witnessed a remarkable growth. Building on this momentum, we have been capitalizing on classic shows to increase viewership by building on the nostalgia factor tapping into the emotional connect viewers have with timeless titles while introducing them to a newer generation," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, said. As a result, 2023 saw shows like Pavitra Rishta, Hum Paanch, Kasam Se, Qubool Hai, Astitva-Ek Prem Kahani, and the historical drama series, Jodha Akbar, amass a cumulative watch time of more than 170 million minutes on the streaming platform, Kalra added.

Also Read: From fright to family fun: Stree 2 and the coming aged of horror in India Nina Elavia Jaipuria, media expert and former head of Hindi and kids TV network at Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, said that mythology is one evergreen genre that has a great shelf life and repeat value among viewers in India. “Parents and grandparents almost always want to inculcate those values in their children. Plus, these shows are opulent and grand and come with great production values and visual effects," Jaipuria added.

Other than that, horror (with shows like Naagin or Aahat), crime (Crime Patrol, CID) and comedy (FRIENDS) continue to find audiences long after their original run, as do previous seasons of shows like Bigg Boss when a new season is due for launch. "A lot also depends on the user interface of the platform and whether it allows for easy discoverability," she explained.

To be sure, the primary target audience for these shows is the same as those who had seen it in their initial runs on TV. However, Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer and director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, said that a large number of youngsters have also been watching them to sample how television serials of the bygone era were. "They have been going to the OTTs to watch these serials because of the references given to them by their parents and other family members. We already have perpetual rights for various TV serials for some time now, which we have been syndicating across various platforms globally. Additionally, we are always on a lookout for engaging yesteryears TV series both in Indian and foreign languages," Agrawal said.

Also Read: Bollywood sees flight to safety as moviegoers raise the bar The convenience of acquiring these rights depends upon how premium the concerned shows are, Agrawal added. The rights for some are owned by various entities, and depending upon how they manage to monetize them, are renewed for a longer duration.

"These shows have the unique ability to bridge the generational gap within families. Older members of the household often have fond memories of these shows, creating a sense of nostalgia when they are rerun. Younger family members, who may not have experienced these shows during their original run, are introduced to them and often find them intriguing due to their cultural significance and storytelling style. This dynamic leads to both the rediscovery of these shows by older viewers and the fresh discovery by a new generation, fostering a shared viewing experience that enhances family bonds," Sandeep Gupta, chief operating officer, broadcasting business, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, said.