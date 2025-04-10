Solar energy investments in developing countries down 20%, says ISA
Summary
- SolarX brings together 35 startups from across Asia and Asia Pacific region to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative solar solutions.
Port Louis: Investments into solar energy in developing countries have fallen 20% on an annual basis so far this year despite the need for energy transition. That warrants enhanced collaboration among all stakeholders, including the private sector, governments and regulators, according to International Solar Alliance (ISA) director-general Ashish Khanna.