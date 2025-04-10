“To facilitate collaboration among the private sector, government, regulators, and stakeholders, SolarX was first launched in Africa, followed by the APAC region. This approach is critical, especially considering that overall investment in clean-tech solar energy has decreased by 20% in developing countries compared to last year," Khanna said. The SolarX Global Accelerator 2025 aims to address this challenge by connecting entrepreneurs with investors, providing tailored mentorship, fundraising training, and access to financing opportunities, he said.