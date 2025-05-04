How climate change is threatening your morning beverage
SummaryCoffee prices have been on a tear due to irregular climate events, which also poses a threat to other key beverages like tea and cocoa.
In the two years since March 2023, an International Monetary Fund price index for beverages, comprising cocoa, coffee and tea, has risen 122%. By comparison, the IMF’s food price index has declined 12%. Cocoa and coffee have been the drivers of inflation in the beverages space, with key producer countries facing supply shortages, and there could be more price challenges.