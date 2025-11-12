As climate shocks rise, India plans new weather satellite to stabilize its green energy grid
Rituraj Baruah , Vijay C Roy 3 min read 12 Nov 2025, 12:34 pm IST
As renewable energy capacity rises, unpredictable weather, from sudden cloud cover to drop in wind speed, is causing grid congestion, power generation curtailments and penalties for power producers.
New Delhi: India is planning to launch a weather satellite and upgrade its prediction systems as climate change increasingly disrupts renewable power generation and impacts grid stability.
