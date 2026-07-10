From food to electronics, climate resilience is reshaping Indian manufacturing

Indian manufacturers are redesigning products, from ice creams and air conditioners to tyres and electric vehicle batteries, to make them more resilient to rising temperatures and extreme weather events.
“New designs are being attempted, as higher temperatures are recorded every year. The attempt is to make the machine more reliable, while conforming to energy efficiency standards," said B. Thiagarajan, managing director of Mumbai-based AC maker Blue Star Ltd.
Climate change burden
India, the world's fifth-largest consumer market, is projected to become the third-largest by 2030, according to the World Economic Forum. However, climate change poses a clear and present economic and ecological challenge as the country is the world's seventh most climate-vulnerable, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25.
Temperatures frequently exceeding 45° Celsius across northern, northwestern, and central India over the past few years, and longer, more intense heatwaves in 2026, coupled with a delayed south-west monsoon due to El Niño conditions, highlight the country's growing climate risks.