Industry
Co-investor conundrum: Investors urge Sebi to rethink exit rules
SummarySebi brought in new rules under the PMS (portfolio management services) regime for co-investments in 2022. A key reason to regulate co-investors was to ensure that all AIF investors had identical terms—meaning a co-investor cannot have more favourable terms than other investors of an AIF.
India-based venture capital and private equity firms have petitioned Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to reconsider rules that mandate their co-investors exit alongside the fund, three people familiar with the development said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more