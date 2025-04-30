Industry
King Coal keeps its crown, with 100 GW more of thermal projects on way
Rituraj Baruah 6 min read 30 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryIndia's peak power demand has been rising year after year. It is projected to reach 270 GW in 2025, crossing the previous high of 250 GW on 30 May, 2024. The Central Electricity Authority expects power demand to hit 446 GW by 2030 and cross 700 GW by 2047.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Centre plans to add 100 GW of coal-fuelled power in the next seven years, revising its previous target of 80 GW given India's soaring electricity demand and rising coal production, two people aware of the matter said. The additional capacity plan will entail an extra investment of ₹1 trillion, since every 1 MW of power costs ₹5 crore on average.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less