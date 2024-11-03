Aslo read | Govt to digitize land acquisition process for coal mines as Net Zero looms

Govt push for coal gasification

In January, the cabinet approved the scheme for the promotion of coal and lignite gasification projects for public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the private sector with an outlay of ₹8,500 crore towards incentive for coal gasification projects under three categories—public, private sectors and startups—for demonstration projects. In the second category, ₹4,050 crore was provisioned for PSUs in which up to three projects will be supported by providing a lump-sum grant of ₹1,350 crore or 15% of capex, whichever is lower.