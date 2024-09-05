Coal Ministry allocates three commercial coal mines; check details

The Coal Ministry issued allocation orders for three commercial coal mines. The allocated coal mines are Machhakata to NLC India Ltd, Kudanali Lubri to Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation and Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi to TANGEDCO.

“The Ministry of Coal today issued Allocation Orders for 03 Coal Mines namely Machhakata (Revised), Kudanali Lubri and Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi, to NLC India Limited, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited and TANGEDCO respectively. Of these three coal mines, one is fully explored coal mine and two are partially explored coal mines,” the Ministry of Coal said in a statement released on Thursday, September 5.