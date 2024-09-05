Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Coal Ministry allocates three commercial coal mines; check details
BREAKING NEWS

Coal Ministry allocates three commercial coal mines; check details

Riya R Alex

  • Three coal mines have been allocated by the Coal Ministry to NLC India Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, and TANGEDCO.

Three coal mines are allocated by the government.

The Coal Ministry issued allocation orders for three commercial coal mines. The allocated coal mines are Machhakata to NLC India Ltd, Kudanali Lubri to Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation and Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi to TANGEDCO.

“The Ministry of Coal today issued Allocation Orders for 03 Coal Mines namely Machhakata (Revised), Kudanali Lubri and Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi, to NLC India Limited, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited and TANGEDCO respectively. Of these three coal mines, one is fully explored coal mine and two are partially explored coal mines," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement released on Thursday, September 5.

(More to come)

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.