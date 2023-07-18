New Delhi: The coal ministry on Tuesday assured of ample coal supplies for thermal power plants to ensure uninterrupted power generation. As of 16 July, coal stocks at thermal power plants stood at a robust 33.46 million tonne, an increase of 28% year-on-year (YoY).

Availability at all locations, including pithead stocks at mine ends, stocks in transit, and TPPs, stands at 103 million tonne, up 34% YoY.

Supplies have been extended to both central and state power generators.

The ministry said that coal production during July was minimally affected by rains, thanks to meticulous mine-wise planning for the monsoon season. To facilitate uninterrupted coal evacuation from larger mines, companies have undertaken construction of cemented roads.

Furthermore, transportation from nine coal mines to railway sidings has commenced through mechanized coal handling plants. As a result, coal production during 1 April to 16 July hit 258.57 million tonne, surpassing last year’s output of 236.69 million tonne.

Simultaneously, coal dispatches to the power sector during the period stood at 233 million tonne, compared to 224 millon tonne a year ago. The surplus availability has allowed coal companies to supply significant additional quantities to non-regulated sector.

Notably, while thermal power generation witnessed a growth rate of 2.04%, coal production exhibited a remarkable growth rate exceeding 9% this year. The ministries of coal, railways and power are working in close coordination to ensure adequate availability of coal for all thermal power plants.

The ministry clarified that no power plant has been closed on account of non-availability of coal.