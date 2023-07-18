Coal ministry assures ample coal availability1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:14 PM IST
The surplus availability has allowed coal companies to supply significant additional quantities to non-regulated sector.
New Delhi: The coal ministry on Tuesday assured of ample coal supplies for thermal power plants to ensure uninterrupted power generation. As of 16 July, coal stocks at thermal power plants stood at a robust 33.46 million tonne, an increase of 28% year-on-year (YoY).
