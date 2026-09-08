Coal minister assures power plants of full supplies as rains subside

New Delhi: Coal minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday that over 123 million tonnes of coal was available across mines, in transit and at thermal plants, enough to meet electricity demand for 51 days.

Reddy's comments come amid concerns that several thermal power plants across the country were running on critically low coal stocks, fuelling fears of power shortages.

He said that coal output and supplies would improve as the rains subside. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the minister said about 100 million tonnes of coal was at mine pitheads or in transit, while thermal power plants held about 23.7 million tonnes.

"There was a period of around 10 days when due to rains, supplies were impacted. Now production is increasing. I can confidently tell we will be able to meet the requirement of power plants 100% going ahead. We are monitoring the situation on a continuous basis. As rains have subsided in the past two-three days, production has increased. So, there is no need to worry," the minister said.

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Data from the coal ministry showed that during the April-August period of this fiscal (FY27), coal supply to power plants increased 4.5% to 346.72 million tonnes, compared to 331.70 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, coal-based power generation has also increased 9.1% to 535.8 billion units during the period amid high power demand due to weak monsoon rains and lower hydropower generation.

According to the ministry, additional coal is being supplied by road to power plants to supplement rail supplies and meet rising demand.

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Already, the railway rake availability has increased and on 6 September, 444 railway rakes were loaded with coal, up from 370 rakes on 3 September.

The increase comes as 58 thermal power plants have coal stocks below 25% of the required inventories, prompting the coal ministry to closely monitor the plants and put corrective supply measures in place. The number of plants with critical stocks rose from 45 at the beginning of September, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority.

India's power deficit has remained high in recent days, with shortages particularly pronounced in the northern and western regions, according to Grid Controller of India data. The deficit stood at 19.57 million units on Sunday, while it crossed 28 million units on 5 September.

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