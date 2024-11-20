Industry
Edible oil or cosmetic? Small coconut oil packs pose a big tax question
Krishna Yadav 4 min read 20 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- A tax tribunal order in 2009 said small coconut oil packs should be classified as edible oil, a decision that allowed them to be taxed a lower rate. Now, the Supreme Court is set to decide if it should be so.
NEW DELHI : A tiny bottle of coconut oil--Would you use it to cook up a meal, or to nourish your hair?
