Jasmine Damkewala, a senior partner at Circle of Counsels and Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court, said that packaging plays a crucial role in determining classification. Oils in containers under 50ml are generally considered hair care products, especially if labelled for beauty or skincare, Damkewala said. Cosmetic oils also tend to contain additives, such as fragrances, distinguishing them from food-grade oils. Certification for hair care compliance under the Cosmetic Rules, 2020, further differentiates them from edible products.