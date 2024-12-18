New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that small bottles of coconut oil should be classified as edible oil for taxation purposes, resolving a 15-year-long legal dispute between the excise department and manufacturers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the court clarified that if coconut oil is packaged in small bottles and labelled for use on hair, it should be classified as hair oil under the Central Excise Tariff Act, 1985.

The distinction is crucial because edible oil is taxed at 8%, while hair oil is subject to a higher tax rate of 16% .

This decision came as a relief for both manufacturers and consumers, preventing potential price hikes and maintaining access to essential products like edible coconut oil.

The Supreme Court's three-judge bench, comprising chief justice Sanjiv Khanna and justices Sanjay Kumar and R. Mahadevan, reserved the judgement on 17 October in this case, which involved high excise duties on manufacturers. This could lead to a hike in prices for consumers, with broader implications affecting similar dual-use products.

The ruling favoured manufacturers like Madhan Agro, which markets its edible coconut oil under the Shanthi brand, as well as Marico Ltd, known for its Parachute brand.

The Supreme Court’s judgement follows a decade-long debate that began in 2009, when the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (Cestat) ruled that small-pack coconut oil should be classified as edible oil under Heading 1513 Central Excise Tariff Act, 1985.

The ruling by the Cestat was contrary to the Central Excise Commissioner's decision, which had a different view. Two assessors objected to this.

One was Madhan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd, which made 100% coconut oil in containers of up to 2 litres under the "Shanthi" brand. The other group included four workers of Marico which sells 100% coconut oil under the "Parachute" brand. These workers received coconut oil from Marico in bulk, repacked it into small bottles of up to 500 ml, and sent it back to Marico according to the dispatch schedules.

The revenue department challenged this decision in the Supreme Court, arguing the oil should be taxed as hair oil under Heading 3305, which attracts a higher rate.

The revenue department challenged this decision in the Supreme Court, arguing the oil should be taxed as hair oil under Heading 3305, which attracts a higher rate.

This led to a split verdict from a previous Supreme Court bench of justice Ranjan Gogoi and justice R. Banumati, who were unable to arrive at a consensus to resolve the issue. After delivering a split verdict in the matter in 2018, the case was heard by a three-.judge panel.