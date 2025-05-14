Code junkies make way for AI pros as skills landscape shifts
Summary29% survey respondents reported a decline in demand for traditional coding roles compared to last year. Entry-level coding and support jobs may decline, but high-value, AI-assisted engineering and product roles are on the rise: Mint+Shine study
Employers are keen on hiring tech pros skilled in artificial intelligence rather than traditional coding, even as roles diminish in project management, data analysis and content marketing, a Mint+Shine Talent Insights study found.
