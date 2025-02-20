Industry
Your morning coffee is about to get costlier—here’s what's brewing trouble
Summary
- A deepening supply crunch in Brazil and Vietnam has sent coffee prices soaring, forcing Indian cafés and packaged brands to either hike prices or absorb losses.
The price of your morning coffee is about to rise—again. A cup of cappuccino at your favourite café or a jar of instant coffee at the supermarket is set to cost more as coffee chains and packaged brands grapple with soaring global prices.
