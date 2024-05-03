Coforge eyes 4x growth in 4 years, as stock crashes 10% in a day
Cigniti acquisition may add $250 million in net incremental revenue, Coforge CEO Sudhir Singh said
Noida, Uttar Pradesh-headquartered mid-cap IT services firm, Coforge Ltd, has a long-term target to be among the top five of India’s $254-billion tech outsourcing industry. To do this, the company will look to ramp-up its latest acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI) and tech services firm, Cigniti Ltd—and could also pursue further acquisitions going forward. In the process, reaching an annualized revenue of $4 billion within the next four fiscals is possible, chief executive Sudhir Singh told Mint.