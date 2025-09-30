From bust to boom: Indian coliving is a tale of second chances and smarter money
Samiksha Goel 10 min read 30 Sept 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
They burned their hands the first time around. But investors are again circling around coliving startups. Is this wishful thinking, or a strategic bet that something has fundamentally changed in the market? This in-depth report answers those questions.
Bengaluru: When 21-year-old Vaibhav Ganeriwal moved to Bengaluru for his studies, a coliving space seemed like the perfect choice: affordable rent, modern facilities and a prime location close to campus. His expectations were high.
