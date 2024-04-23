Coming up in FY25: Tariff hikes, 5G monetization and VI 2.0
Summary
- A rise in tariff levels has become almost a certainty after Reliance Jio reported flat average revenue per user for two consecutive quarters, say analysts.
New Delhi: Telecom majors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which have been responsible for the world’s fastest 5G rollouts, are likely to begin monetisation of the networks even as they, along with Vodafone Idea, raise headline tariffs by as much as 20% soon after the general election, say analysts and brokerages.