Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Commercial LPG prices in metro cities cut for first time in 6 months; ATF prices also lowered

Commercial LPG prices in metro cities cut for first time in 6 months; ATF prices also lowered

Rituraj Baruah

State-owned oil marketing companies reduced commercial cooking gas prices by 14 to 16 per cylinder. However, domestic cooking gas prices remain unchanged.

ATF prices were cut on Wednesday after they were increased for two consecutive months.

New Delhi: In a New Year gift to the people, government-owned oil marketing companies (OMC) reduced prices of commercial cooking gas for the first time in six months on Wednesday with immediate effect. The price cuts ranged from 14 to 16 per cylinder.

OMCs also reduced aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which may lead to cheaper air fares.

In the national capital, the price of a 19 kg commercial cooking gas cylinder was lowered by 14.50 to 1,804 per cylinder. Prices were previously revised to 1,818.50 on 1 December, when they were raised by about 16 per cylinder.

Prices in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai stood at 1,911, 1,756 and 1,966, respectively, lower by 16, 15 and 14 per cylinder, according to data on the website of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Commercial LPG is largely used in the hospitality and food & beverage space. This price reduction may ease the expenses of hotels and restaurants. Commercial LPG prices had been increased for five consecutive months since August. Prices of domestic cooking gas, however, were left unchanged.

Jet fuel

ATF prices were cut on Wednesday after they were increased for two consecutive months.

In New Delhi, jet fuel prices were reduced by 1,401.37 to 90,455.47 per kilolitre. ATF prices in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were lowered by 1,491.84, 1,349.09 and 1,560.77 to 93,059.79, 84,511.93 and 93,670.72 per kilolitre, respectively. Fuel costs account for about 40% of an airline's expenses.

The price reductions come amid tepid international oil prices. Crude oil prices have largely been below the $75 per barrel mark for the past couple of months, largely due to demand and slowdown concerns globally. The March contract of Brent was at $74.64 per barrel on Wednesday.

Although commercial LPG and ATF prices have been cut, there is no relief in petrol and diesel prices, which were last cut by about 2 per litre in March, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.