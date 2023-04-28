Commercial Property Is Sputtering. Just Ask the ‘Real Estate King’ of Sweden.

The company’s shares are down around 80% from a late 2021 peak, wiping out $15 billion of market value. Short sellers have targeted SBB, while S&P Global Ratings has warned of a possible downgrade, a move that could add more costs and complicate plans to pay off debts. Mr. Batljan’s finances are under pressure too. He used his own stockholdings for hefty personal borrowing.

