Companies are juggling more software vendors than ever. It isn’t easy.

The growth is fueled in part by the greater number of tools and capabilities on the market today that organizations are looking to take advantage of, said Stephen White, vice president analyst at research and consulting firm Gartner. Typically organizations have a handful of major key vendors, followed by a long tail that are used for smaller services. There have been cycles of trying to rationalize, consolidate and reduce the number of vendors used, but there’s also an acceptance that having more vendors makes companies less dependent on bigger ones, White said. He added that today’s AI hype is also fueling the fire as organizations look for new vendors to take advantage of cutting edge technology.