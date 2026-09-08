Company and LLP floats hit fresh peaks so far this fiscal, despite growth slowdown in Aug

New Delhi: Company and limited liability partnership (LLP) incorporations hit record highs in the first five months of the fiscal despite a slowdown in the pace of increase in August, accelerating the country’s push toward a more formal economy. The surge indicates that investor confidence in India’s long-term economic growth remains intact, even though global uncertainties weigh on sentiment.
Company incorporations rose 12% year-on-year to 1,10,748 between April and August, the highest ever for the period, while LLP registrations jumped 31.1% to nearly 48,972, showed the latest corporate affairs ministry data. Also, company incorporations grew just 6.7% in August, compared with 49.5% in July and 16.3% in June. This was still higher than the 5.5% rise in May and an 8.6% drop in April, ministry data showed.