Company and LLP floats hit fresh peaks so far this fiscal, despite growth slowdown in Aug

Company incorporations rose 12% year-on-year to 1,10,748 between April and August, the highest ever for the period, while LLP registrations jumped 31.1% to nearly 48,972, showed the latest corporate affairs ministry data. Also, company incorporations grew just 6.7% in August, compared with 49.5% in July and 16.3% in June. This was still higher than the 5.5% rise in May and an 8.6% drop in April, ministry data showed.