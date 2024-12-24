Competition will make weight-loss drugs better, cheaper and bigger
Summary
- Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly face a growing number of challengers
Among the many newcomers to the business of weight-loss drugs is Hims & Hers, an American e-pharmacy better known for hawking remedies for erectile dysfunction and hair loss. Since May it has offered its own version of Wegovy, a blockbuster slimming jab, thanks to a quirk in American law that lets pharmacies replicate some brand-name drugs when there are shortages. Analysts expect that the company will pocket around $145m from its weight-loss drug this year.