Competition will make weight-loss drugs better, cheaper and bigger

Drugmakers are also racing to produce more effective treatments, including by experimenting with other active ingredients. Some drug candidates aim to increase the share of body weight patients are able to lose, to perhaps as much as a quarter. Others look to reduce the side-effects of treatment, which should lead more people to take them. About a third of GLP-1 users quit within three months, often because of nausea, vomiting, muscle loss and other nasty things. Zealand Pharma, a Danish biotech firm that is developing a weight-loss drug that targets a different hormone, amylin, says it could offer weight-loss benefits similar to those from GLP-1s but with fewer such problems.