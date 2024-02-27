New Delhi: Expectations of a normal monsoon and stable retail prices are set to drive the domestic sales of complex fertilizers back to their historical growth rate of 4-5% in the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

Complex fertilizers, including diammonium phosphate (DAP) and a variety of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) blends, have experience sales increase of 7-8% in the current fiscal year so far.

A decrease in the volatility of raw material costs will enable the government to continue its nutrient-based subsidies (NBS), supporting manufacturers in achieving normalized operating profitability of approximately ₹4,000-4,500 per tonne in FY25 after a decline this year.

Moreover, the trend of government's timely subsidy disbursements over recent years will help maintain low working capital requirements for fertilizer producers and stabilize their credit profiles.

“The high-volume growth this fiscal is riding on better availability and record pre-buying by farmers in the first half in anticipation of retail price hikes in the second half," said Naveen Vaidyanathan, director at Crisil Ratings.

“Next fiscal, we expect it to be supported by expectations of adequate NBS rates and a normal monsoon. The medium-term growth outlook for complex fertilizers is positive as balanced soil nutrition is imperative for better productivity and yields, and availability is adequate and at subsidised rates."

Profitability, however, will see a sharp fall this fiscal year before rebounding in the next.

Profitability for complex fertilizer manufacturers typically hinges on raw material input costs, corresponding NBS rates, and retail sales prices. The government usually adjusts NBS rates bi-annually to reflect changes in raw material costs, helping to keep retail prices for farmers relatively stable and thereby ensuring steady profitability for manufacturers.

This year has been different, with raw material prices falling in the first half, which led to a 40% reduction in NBS rates for DAP and NPK fertilizers in the second half. Contrary to expectations, prices for raw materials such as phosphoric acid, ammonia, rock phosphate, and sulphur subsequently rose, surpassing levels seen in the first half of the fiscal year. For instance, from October 2023 to January 2024, the average price of ammonia was 61% higher than in the first half of FY24.

“Operating profitability of complex fertilizer makers is expected to decline 30-35% to ₹3,000-3,500 per tonne this fiscal as limited ability to pass on higher raw material prices amid a sharp reduction in NBS rates will result in lower profits," Bansal said.

Nevertheless, the impact of decreased profitability on net leverage has been largely mitigated by reduced subsidy requirements due to lower NBS rates and the timely disbursement of subsidies. The subsidy requirement for complex fertilizers decreased to ₹60,300 crore in FY24 from ₹86,122 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Leverage, measured by the ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda), is projected at 1.5 times this fiscal year compared to 1.4 times last fiscal year. Looking forward, Bansal mentioned that an increase in raw material prices without a corresponding rise in NBS prices will be a key factor to monitor.

