Beyond core business: Conglomerates see new growth engine in property boom
Nehal Chaliawala , Dipali Banka 6 min read 24 Oct 2025, 09:45 am IST
Summary
Major Indian conglomerates are increasingly investing heavily in real estate, rapidly expanding their development businesses to capitalise on soaring residential and commercial property prices.
Mumbai: A surge in the prices of residential and commercial properties in recent years, after the covid pandemic, has made the sector an attractive opportunity for Indian conglomerates, which are rapidly expanding their real estate development businesses.
